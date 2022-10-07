Yolanda Hadid Is Celebrating "Sweater Weather" With A Turtleneck That Is More Suited To Spring Than Fall

Fans have criticized Yolanda Hadid's cold-weather clothing for lacking depth. The former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills posted a selfie of herself on Wednesday enjoying sweater weather. However, commentators quickly emphasized that her slight indentation turtleneck would not likely stop the breeze.

The Alaa design was initially retailed for $1,860 but is currently available for $558, maybe wool, but it shows more flesh than it covers, making it perfectly adapted for warm days than cool autumn nights.

How can you stay warm with all those holes in your clothing? Unfortunately, only one person decided to comment.

I would die of hypothermia, and the dogs would destroy it. Someone else pointed it out.

While a third person commented, "Naaa, I'll pass on this sweater," another person questioned whether or not Hadid was naked underneath the outfit.

The model mother, who is 58 years old, has recently been in a jolly mood on social media. She later took a jab at herself by playfully devouring a big dish of nuts in various areas around her house, labeling herself the #worstmomever.

The remark was a sly jab at some who have said she starved her model daughters Gigi and Bella to help them shed pounds for their careers, among other criticisms.

TikTok pieced together RHOBH footage in which Hadid advised her girls not to eat birthday cake and to eat a few almonds very thoroughly if they felt hungry.

In July, after dealing with a relapse of her Disease and depression following the death of her mother, Hadid made her return to Instagram. Since then, she has posted various modeling snaps, diet tips, inspirational quotes, and a message applauding Gigi on the release of her clothing line last month.