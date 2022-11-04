Worried About Her Developing Lupus, Selena Gomez Cries Out In Pain

In 2020, Selena Gomez's struggle with lupus reached such a severe point that it caused her to experience unbearable agony all over her body. The singer of "Same Old Love" breaks down in tears during her new documentary for Apple TV+ called "My Mind & Me" when she discovers that her autoimmune disease is acting up for the first time in several years.

Even though Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 thanks to a donation from her friend Francia Raisa, who does not participate in the documentary, she claims that she has not felt it since she was younger. Raisa does not appear in the film either.

Now, all it does is ache. The actress speaks while her eyes well up with emotions as she explains, "Like, when I wake up in the morning, I instantly start weeping because it hurts, everything." My past and the errors I've made are the roots of my current state of sadness.

Gomez, who is thirty years old, gets a phone call from her physician, who tells her that the discomfort results from an overlap of lupus and myositis. This condition causes painful and weakening muscles. The physician proposes that the celebrity take one more dose of an injectable medication called Rituxan. If successful, this would eliminate the star's joint pain for around one year.

Gomez notes that she always feels better when she has answers, but the Rituxan treatment was complicated to complete the last time. It takes between four and five hours to complete. It is going to be incredibly taxing on your body at first, so don't worry about that.

The actress from "Only Murders in the Building" is then shown having treatment in a medical facility, and she reveals that the doctors gave her a drug "to relax" because she cannot sit still for long periods.