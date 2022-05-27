Woody Harrelson's film gets an eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes. 'Triangle of sadness' receives an eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

Swedish director, Ruben Östlund 's Triangle of Sadness, received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. It is reported by Variety.

The film premiered with Woody Harrelson at the Palais Theatre. It is noted that after her show, the audience "squealed with horror and delight."

The tape starred Harris Dickinson, who appeared in the form of an aspiring model who got the opportunity to spend a vacation onboard a luxury yacht. Harrelson plays the alcoholic captain. In addition, Charlbi Dean Creek, Hannah Oldenburg, Oliver Ford Davis, and Zlatko Burić appeared in the film.

The 15-minute scene in which a storm leads to an outbreak of seasickness on board caused the most violent reaction from the public. Before that, guests of the yacht are served oysters and gourmet seafood dishes, but due to a sudden illness, they begin to vomit. During this segment, some of the audience left the hall, while others closed their eyes and laughed.

Östlund thanked the audience for the applause. He noted that it was a wonderful show.'Harrelson quickly became a fan of stlund, telling reporters over the weekend that making the film was a "revitalizing" experience, and he vowed to join the director's next film, whether he wanted to or not. Or not

"It can make you very anxious," Harrelson said. "It makes you think." He can make you feel as if he had a purpose in watching the movie - and perhaps more importantly, he makes you laugh all the time. Which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation. "

"What a wonderful screening," Ostland told the audience at the premiere. "What a pair we had. Thank you very much."