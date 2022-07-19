With The Pussycat Dolls, Singer Nicole Scherzinger And Thom Evans, It Appears That The Stars Are Now Prepared To Move Forward

The well-known girl group, The Pussycat Dolls, is former lead singer Nicole Scherzinger 44. The singer has seen 37-year-old Scottish musician and former rugby player Thom Evans for several years.

On the set of the X Factor competition, where Nicole served on the jury, and Tom competed, the couple fell in love.

The couple's romance progressed quickly; just a few weeks after they first met, in the winter of 2020, the stars made their relationship official by attending the Golden Globes Awards along.

And after a few weeks, Thom made the decision to take a big step and tell his parents about his lover.

And it appears that the stars are now prepared to move forward. The Daily Mail claims that the couple is engaged. The celebrities are now on holiday in Greece, where Nicole accepted Tom's marriage proposal. However, the pair hasn't made a formal declaration either.

She lavished about Thom, calling him her "partner in crime" and "best buddy." Nicole thanked Thom for answering her prayers in a touching Instagram post to celebrate their one-year Anniversary.

Happy Anniversary, my darling, she wrote. Who knew a year ago that my entire life would change? You have made my prayer come true. I really do adore you.

Remember that this will be Nicole's first marriage. The singer met with British racer Lewis Hamilton on a regular basis for eight years. Additionally, from 2016 to 2019, the celebrity dated tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria.

In a previous post, This girl was the sole owner of the lead vocals. There is a theory that the Pussycat Dolls split up because the other members got sick of living in Nicole's spotlight.

It is not strange that the vibrant blonde's solo work flourished even after she left the band because the singer started working on it when she was still a member of the group.

Nicole's songs were very popular with British listeners, and in the US, the young woman actively took part in television program filming.