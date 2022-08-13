With Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham Hopes To Have Ten Children

The 23-year-old "Cooking With Brooklyn" star said on Friday that he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are interested in having "like, ten kids."

I've usually desired to have a young family, Beckham told the publication. "Whenever my wife is willing," he said, "but I'd absolutely adore starting a family soon." He talked in the past to Variety about his and the 27-year-old actress's ambitions for conceiving a family.

In the interview, which was released on Wednesday, David Beckham's son added, "I keep repeating to my wife, "I can't wait to be a dad."

Although I'm prepared to become a parent, I constantly tell my wife, "Whenever you want," Brooklyn went on to say that he doesn't see them having children "relatively soon." Peltz predicts that they will "have a male first" when they have their first child.

The photographer continued, "We would want to have a huge family one day. "We would be delighted to adopt as well as have kids of our own. Having tiny Peltz Beckhams roaming around will be so amazing.

Brooklyn is the oldest of David Beckham's four kids, who are 47, and Victoria Beckham. Along with daughter Harper, 11, and sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, the couple is also the parent. As one of eight children, Peltz, on the other hand, also comes from a big family.

The couple discussed Peltz's argument with Brooklyn's 48-year-old mother in their conversation with Variety.

After a source told Page Six that the in-laws "can't abide each other," Brooklyn asserted that "everyone gets along, which is excellent."

The former Spice Girl's "atelier couldn't do it," Peltz continued, explaining why she didn't wear one of Victoria's creations to her Palm Beach, California, wedding.

I was planning to, and I truly wanted to, the bride, who wore a handmade Valentino gown, said. She did not state that you could not wear it; I did not state that I did not wish to wear it.