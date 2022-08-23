A day after being charged with sex offenses, Gary Busey was seen by paparazzi pulling his pants down in a public park in California on Saturday.

In the footage, the 78-year-old actor can be seen gazing around while resting on a bench at Malibu's Point Dume Park while wearing black sweatpants down to his knees. He begins to untie his pants so that he can properly draw them back up, his hands seeming to be crossed over his legs.

Busey's reason for dropping his pants is unknown, but it is not the first time he has done so in publicly.

The "Point Break" actor participated in the 2014 season of "Celebrity Big Brother" in the UK when he got into a fight with a few other contestants for pulling his pants down.

British Television host Dee Kelly could be seen yelling, "That's not natural," in a video of the incident. That is incorrect. Jordan James, a ballroom dancer, then questioned Busey about his lack of underpants, to which the "Buddy Holly Story" actor said, "I know."

"When my knee pops out on the lateral side, I sit down and restrap the knee," revealed Busey. You have not visited a doctor. You haven't had knee pain.

The "Under Seige" actor does not appear to adjust his knee in the paparazzi video from Saturday, but we were unable to establish whether he was dealing with a similar problem. His representatives declined numerous requests for comment.

Busey's poor behavior comes in the wake of allegations that he touched two women earlier this month at a "Monster-Mania" conference in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Due to the claims, the former "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant was charged on Friday with two charges of criminal sexual contact, one crime of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.