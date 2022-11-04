With Elon Musk's $44 Billion Acquisition Of Tesla, Amber Heard's Twitter Account Has Vanished

Even the most prominent celebrities have been caught off guard by Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar takeover of Twitter, which continues to undergo significant changes.

As of Thursday, the Twitter handle @realAmberHeard could not be located, indicating that Amber Heard's account had been deleted just a few short days after her ex-boyfriend's $44 billion acquisition of the platform.

Some people who monitor social media speculate that she might have desired a vacation from the never-ending reaction that followed her famous courtroom battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. In contrast, others question whether or not it had anything to do with Musk.

The two started dating in 2016, kept their relationship a secret for an additional year before making it public, and broke up the following year (2018).

The first time that Heard and Musk crossed paths was in 2013 on the set of Machete Kills, in which Heard starred, and Musk had a cameo role. Musk and Heard were married to other people at the time: Musk to his then-wife Talulah Riley, and Heard to her then-husband, Johnny Depp.

It was in 2016 that Musk began to pursue Heard romantically, but the newly discovered love wasn't without its share of drama. In 2017, they went through their first breakup, which Musk said was amicable, reconnected, and went through their second breakup for good.

However, despite their breakup, Musk continued to be a part of Heard's life and her talks. During the explosive defamation trial between Heard and Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean star claimed that his ex-wife had cheated on him with Elon Musk before their divorce.

Although Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, rejected the allegations, he weighed in on trial by noting that both sides may be unique when performing at their peak.

But now that Heard's Twitter account has inexplicably vanished, some speculate that the seemingly amicable relationship may have turned sour, even though it is unknown what caused the connection to deteriorate. The Aquaman actress and Musk's representatives have yet to respond to The Post's inquiries for information.