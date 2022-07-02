Winona Ryder confesses she had a hard time breaking up with Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder gave a frank interview to Harper magazine, in which she said that she was very upset by the breakup with Johnny Depp .

Winona Ryder admitted that breaking up with Johnny Depp in 1993 led to a deterioration in her mental health.

"I just didn't take care of myself," Winona said.

The actress added that the film "Girl, Interrupted," in which she played a patient in a psychiatric clinic, very clearly reflects her condition after the break with Depp.

Since Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp started dating in 1989, they have been repeatedly recognized as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood.

The actors' relationship ended abruptly four years after they began to struggle with the scrutiny of the press.

In 2001, Winona Ryder described her relationship with Depp as "a fierce, deep love that she is unlikely to experience again."

However, this relationship was also short-lived and turned into a dirty legal battle between their divisions. Depp recently won a defamation suit against the 36-year-old "Aquaman" actress.

After Heard's claim that Depp was abusive, Ryder defended himself.

"Obviously, I was not present during her marriage to Amber, but from my experience, which was very different, I was shocked when I heard the allegations against her," the statement said. "I was confused and upset."

Three weeks after the wedding, Sam Asghari spoke about his married life with Britney Spears.

Sam Asgari showed up on Good Morning America to discuss his upcoming film, but the conversation soon turned to family life.

The newlywed admitted that their marriage to Britney is like a fairy tale, after which he showed off his engagement ring, joking: "Now I have to wear this thing."

Sam Asgari and Britney Spears met in 2016 on the set of the singer's music video. Five years later, in September 2021, Sam proposed to Britney, and on June 9, 2022, the couple tied the knot.