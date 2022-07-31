Win Harrison Wilson, Son of Ciara Wilson and Russell Wilson, Turned Two And His Parents Couldn’t Be Happier

Ciara Wilson is known as one of the most famous singers in America and her husband Russell Wilson is known as a talented football quarterback. The pair has a beautiful marriage together and ever since they got together, fans have been calling them the most adorable couple ever.

The two have been in wedlock for six years and the romance is still blooming. And just recently, their youngest child, Win Harrison Wilson, turned 2!

Win is a sweet child and his parents seem to be proud of him. He’s been a fan favorite already and as he grows older, he’s sure to be a heartbreaker. Win was born 2020 on the date of July 23. He also has a sister, Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in April 2017.

Just like any other celebrity parents (or doting parents in general), the two couldn’t help themselves from celebrating their son’s birthday in a fun way. The family chose to each put forth a video of their visit to Disneyland on their social media. It seems like Win is a fan of Disney as they also presented a Mickey Mouse cake for him to cut.

The loving parents each left a special loving wish on their posts for their child. Both were filled with joy at the child’s existence and didn’t hold back in showing it to the world. The love was so high that even fans couldn’t help but wish the baby boy a happy birthday in the comments.

The family is known to show love to each other at every milestone, no matter how small. For example, Ciara chose to give Russell a really sweet Father’s Day wish and called him the best dad in the world for her children.

The family radiates positive energy and wholesome vibes. The parents seem to love their children and seem to be exceptionally proud of them. Just like normal parents, they’re ready to show the world their love. And the children are both beautiful and precious which makes fans happy.