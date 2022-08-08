Willow Smith Talks About Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident With Chris Rock

The Smith family has been the center of attention in popular media for quite a while now but the attention peaked at the Oscars this year as Will Smith engaged in what was possibly the most controversial act in Oscars history. As comedian Chris Rock got up to present an award he made a few jokes at the expense of those present in the audience and one of them was Jada Pinkett Smith, Will's wife. The joke seemed to do well with Will at first but a few moments later Will was seen walking up to the stage. Will Slapped Chris Rock in the face and returned to his seat where he yelled at Rock to keep his wife's name out of Rock's mouth.

The incident shook the entire world and everyone had one thing or the other to say about it including Will's family. However, Will's daughter Willow did not address the incident particularly until now.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Willow talked about the incident saying it did not "rock me as much as my own internal demons."

Willow said that her dad is only a human and her family is as much human as anyone else but it is hard for people to accept that because of their position as celebrities and hence people just expect them to be perfect. Her exact comments are as follows:

"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness. Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest."

Will Smith recently took to Youtube to make an apology video and talk about the entire matter in depth. Will apologized to Rock and his family in the video as well and revealed that he has tried to reach the comedian but has gotten the answer that Chris Rock isn't ready to see him just yet.