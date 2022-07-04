Will Smith wins first prize after controversy

Actor Will Smith received the BET award after the scandal at the Oscars. This was reported on the BET Awards website.

It is noted that Smith received a statuette as the "best actor of the year" for his role in the film "King Richard." The picture was also named "the best film of the year."

Best Actress went to Zendaya, who is remembered for her roles in Fart Man: No Way Home and in the TV series Euphoria.

This statuette was the first for Smith since the scandal at the Oscars when he slapped comedian Chris Rock .

His big Oscar victory came when, just moments before the March 27 ceremony, Smith hit Chris Rock on stage as the comedian mocked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Jada lives with alopecia, and Smith explained in a statement a few days later that the punch line was "too much for me to bear" and that he "reacted emotionally."

It was previously reported that Chris Rock ignored Will Smith's wife's call for reconciliation.

An insider said that the lack of response was dictated by the busyness of the showman.

"He doesn't care about the Smiths now. He's on tour; he's getting ready to shoot a comedy special," a source familiar with the matter said.

Recall that Jada Pinkett Smith touched on the conflict between her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock in a recent edition of her Red Table Talk program.

"As for that Oscar, I really hope that these two smart, healthy men will be able to recover, discuss what happened, reconcile. In today's world, we need both. We all need each other more than ever," she stressed.

