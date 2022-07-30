Will Smith Takes To YouTube To Issue Another Apology Over Chris Rock Oscars Slap Incident

It seems that the Will Smith and Chris Rock story is far from over with new additions being made to it in recent weeks. Rock addressed the matter in a stand-up on the 24th of July where he claimed that he was not a victim and even though what Will Smith did on the night of the Oscars hurt, he “shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day.”

Now, Will Smith has addressed the matter in an almost 6-minute-long video titled, “It’s been a minute…”

RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin Drags Will Smith Into Her Nasty Divorce

The video begins with some written narration which reveals Will’s thoughts. The narration says that Will has been thinking about everything for a while now and that he knew people had lots of questions and he wanted to take his time and think before answering them.

In the video, Will addresses many aspects of the Oscars incident. One of the aspects that he talks about is how the entire thing affected Rock’s family. Will’s exact comments on the matter are as follows:

“I saw an interview that his mother did. That’s one of the things about that moment I didn’t realize, I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment.”

RELATED: Jaden Smith Calls Parents Will And Jada Out Over The Uncomfortable Public Intervention They Staged Amid Worries He's Too Thin!

Will also talks about Chris Rock’s younger brother, Tony Rock, with whom Will shared a special relationship and Will admits that he might not be able to repair the damage done to that relationship. His exact comments are as follows:

“I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable.”

Addressing the question of why he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock specifically in his Oscar Acceptance speech later in the same night Will stated that his brain was foggy and his memory don’t really serve him well.

Finally, Will stated that he has tried to reach Rock to clear the matter but has been told that Rock is not ready to talk to Will just yet. When Rock is ready, he will contact Will.

Will Smith’s exact comment in the video is as follows:

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”