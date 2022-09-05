Will Smith Spotted In Ecuador Riding An Incredibly Dangerous Train

Will Smith has been taking a break from doing any projects in the entertainment industry this year. The reason for the break is obvious, Will has been involved in too much controversy because of his actions at the Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock in the face after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

However, one of Will's project's is still going on and that is a documentary series he is doing with National Geographic called, "Welcome to Earth." The series takes its viewers to some of the most beautiful and breathtaking locations all over Earth and Will is currently shooting the second season of the series.

While shooting the second season, Will was recently spotted in Ecuador as Will got aboard the train known as Nariz del Diablo (Devil’s Nose). This name was given to the train due to its highly dangerous route with a ton of risky twists and turns. The train runs along a very steep cliff where the drop is roughly a thousand miles. The construction of this train route has actually claimed several lives and historically caused many complications, which is why it is known as one of the most dangerous trains in the world and which is where the train gets its name.

Will was seen chilling on the train in a bright yellow shirt, with some long sleeves and brown hat. He looked completely prepared to take a ride on the devil's tracks, as only the Fresh Prince can be.

Will's return to mainstream media will probably be a slow one given the monumental controversy his actions at the Oscars stirred. Will only recently returned to social media when he posted a video on YouTube apologizing for his actions and answering all the questions that his fans and critics had for him. His social media return was carefully crafted and was actually received well by his fans who showed their support for Will. Will has said that he is focusing on learning and healing and will turn himself into a person that his fans can admire once more.