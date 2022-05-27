FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
hailey bieber Lauren Graham kanye west Cooke Maroney zac efron shakira james corden cynthia bailey Harry Hamlin hugh jackman heidi klum kourtney kardashian gigi hadid kendall jenner kylie jenner travis scott alec baldwin Cara Delevingne drake billie eilish camila mendes Lizzo simon cowell
Home » Hollywood

Will Smith recalls the ‘hellish experience’ of drinking a hallucinogenic drink

Hailee Shane
0

Will Smith recalls the 'hellish experience' of drinking a hallucinogenic drink metrouk

Will Smith recalls the ‘hellish experience’ of drinking a hallucinogenic drink. Actor Will Smith called drinking ayahuasca a “hellish experience.” Actor Will Smith recalled the experience of drinking the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca. It is reported by Insider.

The artist said that he had a two-year break in his career, during which he went to Peru and tried ayahuasca. He noted that he made “14 journeys”, one of which he called “an infernal experience.”
“I drink, I sit, and then suddenly I start to see how all my money is flying away, and my house, and my career. And I’m trying to grab onto my money and my job. My whole life is falling apart,” Smith shared.

He added that he then began to hear the voice of his daughter Willow, who was shouting, “Help me!” The shaman present at the ceremony asked the actor to calm down, after which he focused on his daughter and forgot about his home and career.

“My money is still disappearing, but I am completely calm, although hell is going on in my head,” the artist recalled. According to him, this experience helped him realize that he can survive any difficulties in life, and 99 percent of the things that a person worries about never happen.

Advertisement

Ayahuasca is a decoction made from the Banisteriopsis caapi vine, used as the base of the drink. It is traditionally used in the ancient spiritual practices of the indigenous people of the Amazon – the rites of “communication with the spirits.” Representatives of indigenous communities often use them as a way to combat diseases of a different nature, as well as to harmonize relations between tribal members.


Read more about will smith hallucinogenic drink

Advertisement

You may also like
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals That She Crossed A Line With Will Smith’s Ex-Wife, Sheree Zampino
Oct 21, 2022 11:44 PM
Kevin Hart: Everyone Should Get Out Of This Controversy Between Will Smith And Chris Rock
Sep 29, 2022 10:05 AM
Will Smith’s New Movie Emancipation Eyeing Awards Season Release, Causing Some To Raise Eyebrows
Sep 20, 2022 12:24 AM
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *