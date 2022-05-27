Will Smith Feared Losing His Career Way Before The Oscar's Drama

Will Smith has been one of the people that the entire world has always loved. He has starred in many shows and movies that the world is fond of such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Aladdin: Live Version”. Due to his acting, he has made a name for himself throughout the world.

Recently, there have been a lot of controversies surrounding Will Smith because of his reaction at the Oscars . Everyone’s favorite rising star found himself in big trouble after slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Smith. Will Smith lost tons of respect in the community and with fans after the act. But according to Will Smith, he had already seen his downfall happening months before the actual incident.

In a recent interview, Will told David Letterman that he had a vision about losing his money, his house, and his career after drinking the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca. He admitted that he had taken that drink fourteen times in two years. He claimed that while he was tripping on the effects of the drink, he experienced a fear of watching his house, his money, and his career flying away while he chased after them. He also claimed that in the whole scenario, he heard a voice saying “This is what it is; this is what life is.”

He stated that he could hear his daughter, Willow, screaming for his help but he couldn’t see her. In the experience, he learned to stop caring about everything. He then went on to claim it was the most hellish psychological experience he had ever had but he had a whole new perspective after the incident. He could deal with anything that came in his path and he could handle it calmly.

A few months after that, the Oscars controversy happened. The academy has banned Will Smith from attending for the next ten years and he states that he respects the Academy’s decision. He takes full accountability for his actions during the event. He realizes he has disappointed many and takes the blame completely on himself.