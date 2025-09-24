Wicked Movie Drops Final Trailer And Fans Are Already Emotional

Instagram/@arianagrande

A wonderful frenzy created amongst all musical lovers worldwide by releasing the brand new final trailer for the much-awaited film adaptation of ‘Wicked.’ The preview presented everything–from vibrant visuals to the story of Elphaba and Glinda–casting the promise of a marvelous visual and deeply emotional cinematic experience. The watermark was again set instantaneously, with the online set up almost emotional and saying how they are all going to “cry it out” come this November when it hits the theaters.

Advertisement

The film-making account Wicked: For Good posted the teaser with a small caption: “The final #WickedForGood trailer is here✨Watch now”. And watch they did. Clocking at almost three minutes, the trailer had masses soaked in sweeping scores, gorgeous visuals of Oz, and heart-touching lines that struck with all the buzzwords fans could ever ask for-from “I’m off to see the wizard” to some gut-wrenching lines by Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba herself. The trailer had served its purpose: it struck everybody, leaving them thirsting for more and bracing for impact.

“I had chills, I cried, I smiled, I felt everything in 3 minutes, IMAGINE watching the whole movie,” perfectly summed up by one user. From there, the comment section turned into a support group for fans overwhelmed with emotions, as more joined in to state they are already preparing for long crying sessions. The hype sauce is nearly boiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie)

That one moment seems to have gone viral, or at least broke the hearts of everyone who witnessed it. The line, “Just look at me. Not with your eyes. But theirs,” sent waves across the Internet. One ardent fan said, “IS WHERE I DRAW THE LINE FOR THE SAKE OF MY MENTAL HEALTH. OH MY GOOOOOD😭😭😭.” The response to that comment was endless “LITERALLY CRYING OVER THAT LINE RN,” with one person jokingly stating “literally starting crying while driving listening to this and clutched my chest. #goodbye #RIPtoMe.” It’s all but confirmed that line will go down in history.

Everybody really appreciated that the visuals really went up a notch from the first teaser. One comment said, “this looks so much more vibrant than the first movie!!!”; in return, the last trailer sold on just about any doubtful viewer. The promise of a big colorful Oz seems to be fulfilled in every single one of its offers. There’s one user whose voice plainly captures the impatience of many, “I‘M SO READY TO CRY IN THE CINEMA,” which sundry others will undoubtedly get behind when the time comes to see tears being shed in public this November.

Somebody wanted to toss yet another witty and relevant Hamilton reference into the conversation. Another user remarked, “How lucky we are to be alive right now,” a phrase from another musical bearing on the same feeling of getting to witness the much-awaited adaptation. This comment drew several responses acknowledging the crossover, one responded, “right idea wrong one 😂, I love Hamilton tho.” This scenario perfectly describes the camaraderie extant in the musical theater community.

Advertisement

International comments in Spanish and Portuguese expressed the same agonizing excitement. “FALTA MUCHO PARA NOVIEMBRE 😭” (November is so far away 😭) and “MEUDEUS, VOU SURTAR ATE NOVIEMBRE” (Oh my God, I’m going to have a meltdown until November) attest to an eagerness across continents. The verdict is clear: this movie will be an event. One bold fan had the gall to proclaim, “This is the trailer AND movie of the DECADE, the cinema hates to see me coming.” It looks like the audiences are all buckled up for an emotional journey to Emerald City, tissues in hand. The magic of ‘Wicked’ continues onward with great force.