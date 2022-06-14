Why the popular streaming services are categorically dissatisfied with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The first visit of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the UK after MegZit was supposed to make a splash, but this did not happen.

The royal family greeted them rather coldly, and the subjects booed the dukes when they left St. Paul's Cathedral. Frustrated, the Sussexes left London before the official end of the platinum anniversary.

Not only Megan and Harry are dissatisfied with this set of circumstances, but also the Netflix service. The dukes are rumored to be filming the reality show The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the streaming service.

In it, they will not only talk about how they live in Montecito but, perhaps, they will show children in the frame - Archie and Lilibet. It is said that Meghan and Harry planned to shoot something for the show in the home of the prince, but they did not succeed. They also failed to attract attention to further the project.

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporting role at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration didn't make Netflix too happy.

The Sussexes were absent from some important events, and when they were invited, they were relegated to the background. Meghan and Harry were also denied a seat on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade," royal expert Sele Otnes said.

"To tell the truth, I think the Sussexes wanted the anniversary to be part of reality, but the royal family is now treating them with caution, if not suspicion. And rightly so, as Netflix requires content from Meghan and Harry," added Otnes.

In a previous post, Shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US, they signed two major contracts with Netflix and Spotify. However, both companies received only vague promises of cooperation from the spouses - the real pieces of content that were supposed to be released on the platforms had to wait for several years.