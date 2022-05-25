Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going to move to Australia for a while. Hollywood couple plans a joint business trip to the Green Continent. The most popular celebrity couple is considering moving to Australia by the end of this year. The acting career of 28-year-old Pete is on the rise - the leading comedian of Saturday Night Live was offered a role in the film "Magicians!" (Wizards!), directed by David Michaud, according to Deadline.

The filming of the film, co-produced by Studio A24 and Plan B, owned by Brad Pitt, is planned in the state of Queensland in the northeast of the Australian mainland. Davidson must always be in Australia for the entire filming time, and therefore, according to close acquaintances of the couple, 41-year-old Kim made a decision in the style of the wife of the Decembrist - to follow her beloved wherever fate brought him. It is not yet known whether she will take her four children with her or entrust them to the care of her father, Kanye West, or her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

In the film "Wizards!" British actress Naomi Scott, star of the new Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal, will also star. The film follows two hapless beach bar owners, played by Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski, who get into trouble after stumbling upon stolen loot they should have left alone.