Why Hailey and Justin Bieber are the best at playing 90s fashion

It's no secret that Hailey and Justin Bieber have impeccable personal styles and aren't afraid to experiment with pieces from decades past.

Again and again, the spouses prove that paired bows do not have to be a repetition of each other at all - it is enough for them to combine in mood and spirit. And the last joint exit was no exception.

After Justin's concert at New York's Barclays Center this weekend, the Biebers came out in similar ensembles that were perfect for an It-couple who loves '90s fashion.

Looking at them, fashionable couples of that time are remembered: Victoria and David Beckham or Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradd Pitt. Haley donned one of her signature looks: a white cropped tank top, low-waisted khaki cargo pants from Balenciaga, gray New Balance 2002R trainers, and a light green Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 bag over her shoulder.

Justin opted for an orange look with wide-leg cargo pants, a plush hoodie, and a puffy vest, which was paired with a black baseball cap and white Balenciaga sneakers.

In general, as you understand, it is not necessary to wear the same T-shirts with the inscriptions " Mine " and " Mine " in order for everyone to understand that you are a couple. It is enough to be daring, fashionable, and in love together, like Hailey and Justin Bieber.

