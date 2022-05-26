Why didn't Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi display pictures of their daughter Sienna? For members of the royal family, posting photos of their newborns is pretty standard. However, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, decided to deviate from the rules, so fans of the British crown still do not know what their daughter Sienna, who was born in September last year, looks like. Moreover, the baby was secretly christmas in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to experts, the ceremony was closed and only the closest relatives were present.

“ Princess Beatrice is not a working member of the royal family, so she has chosen to lead a more private lifestyle. She shares some personal news on Twitter, but is not expected to post regularly. If she decides to share a photo of Sienna, then it will be her personal decision ,” the royal expert explained. It is worth noting that Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her first child, Augustus Philippe, in February 2021. Of course, York shared a photo of a newborn baby on her social networks. But Princess Beatrice decided to make her personal life more confidential and is trying to protect her daughter Sienna from unnecessary attention.

However, Yorkskaya does not give up her royal duties and has repeatedly appeared in public after the birth of her daughter. In december, princess Beatrice attended a chrismats concert with Edoardo Kate Middleton in London. And at the end of November, the York family visited Hyde Park. The princess ate hot dogs and walked with a stroller at the Christmas market. But the recent move of Beatrice and Edoardo is another sign that the couple are striving for a quieter life. The couple reportedly moved from St. James's Palace to the beautiful countryside of the Cotswolds. According to experts, the new cottage cost the family $3.75 million.