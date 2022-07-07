Why did Kylie Jenner hide for so long that she enlarged her lips?

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, at the age of 9, against her own will, became a public person. Since then, she has been constantly compared with her sisters and blamed for her shortcomings.

Even after she managed to build her cosmetic empire and become the most famous young billionaire, the haters did not stop reproaching the star for lying.

Kylie Jenner, at the age of 24, can boast of career achievements: the name of the girl is discussed every day by all the world's media, and her new cosmetic collections are sold out in a matter of days.

Interestingly, the girl explained her desire to create and sell lipstick as follows: in adolescence, the boy she was in love with pointed out her small lips.

Since then, Kylie allegedly always wears makeup and especially pays attention to lipstick and pencil: she prefers to go beyond the contour.

And one day, the girl suddenly realized: that I wanted my own matte lipsticks that would visually make my lips look bigger. And no plastic is needed! True, few people believed in the naturalness of Kylie.

It is clear that the girl began to actively work on her appearance and use the services of cosmetologists and surgeons. And every year, her lips got bigger. Well, is it really all the wonders of famous lipsticks?

Kylie supported this theory until the trend for body positivity, honesty, and naturalness spread. In addition, even the sisters openly laughed at how the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner told that story about the boy and his remark about her thin lips from time to time.

In one of the episodes of "The Kardashian Family," Kylie broke down and admitted that lips are the main complex of her life. For a long time, she was sure: everyone was discussing how different she was from her sister Kendall and how clearly Kylie was losing to her in popularity.