Why Did George Lucas Sell Lucasfilm To Disney?

George Lucas, the creator of the epic franchise called Star Wars which entertained an entire generation since the 1970s and continues to entertain a whole new generation today, recently revealed why he decided to sell his production company Lucasfilm and along with it, all creative control of the Stars Wars franchise to Disney .

Ever since Star Wars first came to light in the 1970s, George Lucas has been elevated to a mega-famous status and hailed as a creative genius by fans around the world, so to take a step back from the legendary universe that he created would need a very good reason indeed, and as Lucas reveals it, he had one.

In an interview, George revealed that while he had lived the life of a mega-star, he did not want to miss out on his own life and that is what made him take the painful decision of stepping away from the franchise and Lucasfilm as a whole in 2012, selling it to Disney. George's exact words on the matter were as follows:

"In 2012 I was 69... So the question was am I going to keep doing this the rest of my life? Do I want to go through this again? Finally, I decided I'd rather raise my daughter and enjoy life for a while."

George revealed that he had decided to work on another Star Wars trilogy and even considered delegating the work to other directors while keeping himself involved in Lucasfilm, but he knew his tendency to not be able to stay away from the creative side of things and decided it was time to part ways with Lucasfilm.

George sold Lucasfilm to Disney for a whopping $4.1 billion in stocks and cash though, so he really is all set to enjoy the simple life and spend time with his family without a worry in the world. And since George got stocks in Disney as a result of the Lucasfilm sale, George still enjoys a lot of profit from the Star Wars franchise, despite having given up all creative rights to it.