Why Chris Hemsworth no longer wants to play Thor in the MCU?

In Phase 4 of the MARVEL Cinematic Universe , new characters are revealed. But there is one superhero that has been around since the beginning and continues to thrive in this fictional world.

Of course, we are talking about Thor Odinson - the god of thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth .

He now remains the first MCU superhero to manage a fourth solo film titled Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the actor has made it clear that he knows when it's time to leave Thor behind.

Marvel fans got to know Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the 2011 movie of the same name.

The God of Thunder's first solo appearance introduced audiences to the mythological side of Marvel and set off the events of The Avengers, which premiered in 2012.

Since then, Hemsworth has appeared in seven MCU films, and Thor: Love and Thunder will be his eighth film. Throughout his journey, Thor endured love and loss and saved the world several times.

He is undoubtedly one of the strongest Avengers and the most beloved characters in the MCU. And we hope Chris Hemsworth continues to play Thor for many more years to come.

In a conversation with Total Film about Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth spoke about his future in the universe after the release of the new film.

"Whenever the opportunity presents itself, I'm just open to any creative quest that can come from different writers, directors, and so on.

But I like playing this character; I really like it. It always comes down to thinking, is this scenario different from the previous one? Are we repeating something? And when things get too familiar, I guess that's when I have to make a choice. I would like to leave before people tell me to leave," the actor explained.