Why Brad Pitt Was Not Charged By The FBI In Relation To The Angelina Jolie Jet Incident That Resulted In Their Breakup

According to insiders close to Brad Pitt , Angelia Jolie is "direly attempting to discover anything new" in her ongoing dispute with her ex-husband after apparently approaching the FBI for the information she previously possessed.

The actress is thought to have sued the bureau in April under the alias Jane Doe, asking for records relating to the investigation into Pitt, apparently in an effort to learn why Pitt wasn't charged with a crime after the 2016 trip that prompted the actress to file for divorce.

The report, which Page Six saw before it was made public, reveals that the matter was discussed in November 2017 by the Assistant United States Attorney and Assistant United States Chief of the Criminal Division before a decision was made not to press charges over Pitt.

When they flew on a private plane from Nice, France, to the US with their six children—Maddox, now 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14—Jolie claimed in the initial FBI report that she thought Pitt was "crazy."

As they fought over one of their children on the trip from September 14, 2016, Jolie said that her then-husband, who had been drunk, had taken her to the bathroom and "grabbed her by the head, shaking her" as well as shaken her by the shoulders.

She claimed that after scolding her, "You're f—ing up this family," he hit the plane's ceiling four times. '"Are you OK, Mommy?" the children inquired. Pitt reportedly responded: "No, she isn't OK; she is destroying this family, and she is crazy."

It was at this point that one of the children, whose identity has been withheld from publication, exclaimed, "It's not her, it's you, you p—k!" in line with the report. Pitt apparently immediately went in the direction of the youngster, but Jolie reportedly held him back, hurting her elbow and back in the meantime.