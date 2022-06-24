Who did Prince Harry spend Father's Day with?

Last weekend, members of the British royal family, like other celebrities, celebrated Father's Day . Prince William congratulated his fans with a family photo he posted on social media.

The grandson of Elizabeth II showed a cute photo with the heirs: in the picture, he hugs Charlotte and George while little Louis sits on his shoulders. How did William's brother, the Duke of Sussex, spend Father's Day?

On Sunday, Prince Harry we: Meghan Markle's husband is one of the members of the Los Padres club.

On the pitch, he had fun with one of his close friends, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueres. "Happy Fathers Day! Signed, the Argentine polo player posted a photo in which he is depicted next to the Duke of Sussex.

By the way, Meghan watched the game with her husband, who appeared on the field in a denim shirt and shorts, deciding to complement them with massive sunglasses.

Prince Harry regularly plays Polo as Santa Barbara's best club is within walking distance of his home in Montecito, where he lives with Meghan Markle and his children.

The owners of the club are only glad that he regularly drops in here: according to them, during the presence of the duke on the field, "a friendly atmosphere is established."

But Prince Harry can not restore relations with his brother. The other day, several insiders from his entourage told the British tabloids at once that the Duke of Cambridge was not intended to put up with him.

"William is sure that Harry was pulled into another world, and he crossed the line when he decided to be frank about the life of the royal family with journalists," said one of the sources.

The Duke of Cambridge does not see an optimistic scenario for the development of events: he admits that his relationship with his brother has failed completely, and every day the situation is getting worse and worse.