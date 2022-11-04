Whitney Rose Thinks Her Husband Lost His Job Due Of Something That Was Shown On Season 2 Of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Whitney Rose is under the impression that her husband, Justin Rose, was let go from his position as a corporate executive as a direct result of a heated exchange that was captured on camera for Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

It is natural for you to desire a romantic relationship with your husband. Addressing Justin, Whitney revealed her age, 36, during the episode that aired on Wednesday night.

When we made the Love is art scenario, the last straw broke the camel's back. The Bravolebrity in question was alluding to the occasion when she and Justin got paint all over themselves while he was playfully spanking her on the floor.

Even though it could make other people uncomfortable, I am ecstatic about that. The former Mormon said I feel like this is sending me back to when I was 18 and being told things like, "If you're not a guy, you can't have anything."

I understand that you were allowed to either suppress your wife or quit [your work]. Justin claimed that his employer told him that the reason for his firing was due to concerns about Whitney's rising popularity. This was in conjunction with the fact that Justin's employment had been terminated.

He told his wife how much he valued my assistance but couldn't see how they could continue working together now that Whitney was a public figure. So that was how we got started with the talk.

Before the first season of RHOSLC debuted in 2020 with Whitney as a member of the original cast, Justin had served for a considerable time as the chief marketing and sales officer of a publicly traded firm that created personal care goods.

Therefore, you can no longer work here because your wife has a job and is successful at it, right? Whitney stated, speculating that Justin's company was unhappy with how she conducted herself on the show.