Whitney Henriquez, The Sister Of Amber Heard, Criticizes MTV For Featuring Johnny Depp In The 2022 VMAs

Whitney Henriquez , a sibling of Amber Heard , is criticizing MTV for including Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards barely two and a half months after the Virginia libel trial's ruling.

Depp, 59, made a pre-recorded appearance as the awards show's Moon Person during the Sunday night live broadcast. His face was digitally inserted into the helmet of the hovering figure. At one point, he said to the audience: "And do you know what? I required the employment, "hovering inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

His Instagram page and MTV's official website uploaded a video of the event with the message, "who are you, by the way? #VMAs.

Adam Waldman, Depp's former attorney, who was the focus of Heard's three libel countersuit claims—of which she prevailed on one and was given $2 million in damages—commented on the post with a joyful raising-hands emoji.

After Depp's unexpected inclusion in the presentation, Whitney, 34, responded on her Instagram Story by writing, "I stand with Amber Heard," and posting a graphic renaming the occasion the "DVMA's," which appeared to be a reference to domestic abuse.

"@MTV You are repulsive and obviously in need! I truly hope none of the people who made this call have daughters, "She wrote.

Despite not mentioning Depp by name in her 2018 op-ed about domestic brutality and abuse, a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found on June 1 that Heard, 36, had defamed the actor. Damages totaling more than $10 million were given to him. He is now defending the decision while she is contesting the success of her countersuit.

After Depp lost a defamation case in the UK over a publication describing him as a "wife beater," the trial result arrived a year and a half later. The London judge deemed the news source's assertions to be "substantially true," and Depp's attempt to get the ruling overturned was rejected in March 2021.