Whitney Cummings Travels To Virginia With Son And Asks For Local Tips

Stand-up comic Whitney Cummings was set to hit the stage for two nights, has her young son in tow, and took to her social media accounts in search of recommendations for family-friendly activities locally. The 42-year-old stand-up star shared a picture of the child en route, along with her parental concerns regarding plane behavior of kids.

Parents are very open with their scattering of bits and pieces about their experiences along with being all about motherhood. Cummings, known for her blunt and observational commentary about contemporary life and relationships, has been one of them. The comments sections after the post had engaged other parents and Virginians to pour in with their suggestions and cheering messages.

The image depicts the child gazing down through the airplane window marking a calm moment in the flight. The caption humorously acknowledged a very common fear of all traveling parents—that the responsibility of being “that kid” is actually theirs. Further, this Virginia query amassed hundreds of responses from locals and visitors.

A set of recommendations included Maymont Park in Richmond, a 100 acres Victorian mansion with gardens, wildlife exhibits, and a children’s farm. “Welcome to Richmond. Take him to Maymont Park and Galaxy Diner,” said one user. “Belle Isle on the James River. And welcome to Richmond!” chimed in another.

More ideas came pouring in, this time from farther afield than Richmond. One user mentioned the Udvar-Hazy Center, the giant air and space museum facility run by the Smithsonian in Virginia. If it can be considered far enough to call a good drive from her Richmond location, they put in their two cents, “It’s tremendous and a little kid will just eat up the planes, the shuttle everything.”

Another commenter maintained a light tone: “You just keep driving a little west,” they said, “then when you hit West Virginia, let him out to run and play- literally anywhere.” And the third one said, “Any BBQ place in Richmond is good. Just hang out. People are cool.”

Another parent’s useful piece of advice is shared: “It’s always tough traveling with a toddler. Most of the time babies are crying because of the pressure. So anything that can get them to swallow like drinking some water, eating a lollipop or some snacks are life savers.”

And not so much as advice. One user bizarrely declared that “Virginia’s state flag is a woman stepping on a man!” while another went after the kid for his hairdos. Other than that, though, suggestions and good wishes for the traveling Emmy winner and her son just poured down the comment thread.

Patrick, due to perform shows in Richmond and downstate Virginia for the weekend, actually threw a quick “Go Birds” in for the Eagles, as though her passions for Philly sports hadn’t stayed intact since setting residence in L.A.

This kind of interactive engagement to such a simple travel question by Cummings proves that these celebrities do indeed use social media to build a bridge connecting them to their audiences. Instead of solely promoting her shows, she created a cute parenting blooper moment that really got the community engaged and produced some decent suggestions.

With just a long list of local highlights to keep her busy between gigs, Cummings finds herself blessed with never-ending local recommendations to plow through on her continued Virginia tour sans the ultra-light entourage. The exchange stands as yet another proving ground that even famous comedians are dealing with the same realities every-other-parent-to-ing out entertaining their kids on the road. She also recently shared an adorable tribute to delivery workers with her son. In other news, Whitney Cummings gave her life-sized robot to Bill Maher.