White top, black bottom: a new image of Sydney Sweeney, which can be repeated in the near future

All you need is a crop top, wide-leg trousers, and a dazzling smile.

The star of the series "Euphoria," which many experts placed big bets on as a future Hollywood star, actress Sydney Sweeney just yesterday shone on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 in a custom shining Miu Miu set, and today she is already rushing through Beverly Hills, to be in time for meetings from your schedule.

For everyday affairs outside the red carpet, the girl chose a basic set of a white crop top and wide black trousers made of lightweight fabric, tightened with a belt at the waist. To the classic combination of "white top + black bottom," Sydney added white sneakers, oversized Miu Miu sunglasses, and a Miu Wander bag.

The ideal completion of the image is wet styling, a minimum of makeup, and the radiant smile of the actress.

In a previous post, The Louis Vuitton team showed a cruise collection, the creation of which the creative director of the women's line, Nicolas Ghesquière, was clearly inspired by fantasy. The designer's bet on sunglasses - futuristic, with mirrored lenses, shaped like sports accessories - will definitely replenish the it-girls collections in a few months.

Despite our desire to plan for the future and look into it, bypassing the laws of time, we will focus on the present and fashionable glasses of the spring-summer 2022 season.

Contrary to Ghesquière's passion for film costumes and dreams of space, designers of other brands showed more conservative models of frames on the catwalks of Milan and Paris, reminiscent of the style of past decades. According to the precepts of fashionistas of the 1960s and 1970s, the larger the lenses of the glasses, the better.

The shape of the frame can be any: from square to round, from "dragonfly" to "cat's eye." More importantly, how sunglasses look on the face: if the lens covers the eyebrow line, you have followed the spring-summer 2022 trend.