While Visiting A$AP Rocky In Paris, Rihanna Wears An Athletic Designer Outfit

34-year-old After the birth of her first child, Rihanna rarely cooperates with the media's cameras. The pop queen gave birth to a child two months ago, and since then, she has only been featured at her boyfriend's concerts.

Riri made an appearance at the Wireless festival in early July, where A$AP. She arrived in Paris last weekend to show her support for her love at the Lollapalooza festival, where Rocky performed with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

The singer and entrepreneur opted for a sports jacket from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration line and tight-fitting leggings-pantyhose with stripes for her visit to the Longchamp Racecourse.

In a previous post, Rihanna was given the title of national hero and is currently attending the inauguration of the Republic of Barbados' first president.

The ceremony took place in Golden Square Freedom Park, and Rihanna opted for the most daring, revealing outfit for the event: a tight white jacket with long sleeves and a similarly short dress. In addition, high-heeled sandals and diamond jewelry were worn by Rihanna to complete the outfit.

The republic witnessed Sandra Mason's inauguration as the country's first president. She was the one who gave Rihanna the award recognizing her as a national hero of the Barbados Republic. Rihanna was exhorted by Mason to "keep glowing just as light."

Rocky also flaunted a vibrant, edgy appearance during his performance. He is pictured donning a fluffy rainbow hat, fuzzy green sunglasses, and a white graphic T-shirt with plain green and navy pajamas.

Since giving birth to the couple's kid two months ago, the "Love on the Brain" singer has made several public appearances. She was seen visiting the "Mexican Geniuses" exhibition last week while she was in London.

Advertisement

In a picture uploaded to the exhibition's official Instagram account, Rihanna can be seen grinning and standing on a bench while wearing all-black clothing, including a flowing black shirt with lace trim and black pants with asymmetrical accents. In addition, she wore a long gold necklace and white sneakers to complement the monochromatic look.