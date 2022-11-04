While Trying On Gowns For The Met Gala 2022, Kylie Jenner Quipped About Marriage

Kylie Jenner quipped about getting married months before it was reported that her boyfriend, Travis Scott, had cheated on her with an Instagram model.

It feels very much like my wedding day. The reality star dropped the bombshell during the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired on Hulu on Thursday. She remarked while trying on various Off-White dress possibilities in preparation for the 2022 Met Gala.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, appeared to be delighted by the off-the-cuff remark, and she then proceeded to ask Kylie, with a sly smile on her lips, "To who?" At the query posed by the momager, the 25-year-old CEO of Kylie Cosmetics chuckled and responded, "I have myself."

When Kris, 66, answered Kylie's question by making a joke that she didn't know where the night could go, Kylie poked fun at the idea by responding, "You are right." The beauty entrepreneur is known for her business acumen. Always be ready for the possibility of getting married.

Kylie admitted in a confessional that she wasn't opposed to dressing up like a bride for the May 2 gala, even though she was concerned about looking like a bride at the event.

She told the audience, "When I initially tried this on, it was giving me wife, bridal feelings, so I feel a little scared that it was going to seem like I was getting married, but I also adore that."

Gilded Glamour was the theme of the star-studded party in New York City, and Kylie ended up attending in what seemed like a lengthy wedding gown designed by Off-White and a baseball cap with a veil.

The former star of Life of Kylie expressed her gratitude to the late Off-White founder Virgil Abloh for the opportunity to model one of his designs at the time.