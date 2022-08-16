While Traveling Across NYC, Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Couldn't Keep Their Eyes Apart

Weekend shopping in New York City included a kiss between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi . They paused under an awning to escape the New York City heat and then shared a tender moment, seeming captivated.

The 18-year-old "Stranger Things" actress was seen encircling Bongiovi's neck before leaning in for a kiss. The small son of Jon Bon Jovi, Bongiovi, gave Brown a kiss on the forehead in return.

Prior to the founder of the beauty business latching onto the model, the couple exchanged numerous more kisses while unable to take their eyes off one another. The actress wore a pair of jean shorts and a blue crop top, and Bongiovi wore a graphic t-shirt and cargo shorts as they kept things informal.

When they were caught holding hands while wandering the streets of New York last summer, the adorable couple announced their relationship to the world. Nine months later, at the BAFTAs in March 2022, they made their red carpet debut.

For their second red carpet outing in May, the couple dressed to the nines for the Season 4 premiere of "Stranger Things," matching in black and white. Since then, they've traveled the globe with their relationship, engaging in PDA from London to Italy.

The two were canoodling on a yacht off the shore of Sardinia, Italy, last month but couldn't keep their arms away from one another.

In the company of friends, the two appeared to be unbreakable as they lounged by the Mediterranean Sea.

When they went together to the 2022 BAFTAs in London on Sunday, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi advanced their romance.

With Bongiovi, whom she has seen since 2021, the "Stranger Things" actress made her red carpet debut. Brown, 18, opted for a custom Louis Vuitton black velvet gown with a lace overlay and a long train for a really glam look.