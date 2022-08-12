While Launching His Most Recent Record On Thursday, Calvin Harris Removed His Shirt To Display His Muscular Physique

And on Thursday, while advertising his most recent record, Calvin Harris removed his top to display his muscular physique.

The DJ, 38, wore a pair of black shorts while posting the image on his 10.3 million followers to let them know that Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2, which has 14 summer dance music, is now available.

The celebrity also snapped a photo while outside in the sun, displaying his shaggy chocolate beard and holding up a bright orange cassette. Big names like Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Dua Lipa are among the artists who appear on Calvin's latest album.

He seemed to be screaming in the picture and added, "Buy my album," along with the words, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is out right now!" Calvin spent approximately a staggering £1 million on Vick Hope's engagement ring.

After a quick five-month relationship, it was revealed that the DJ and TV and radio presenter Vick, 32, got engaged in May of this year.

The pair is reportedly not interested in a big or lavish wedding, despite the fact that the engagement ring is gorgeous and incredibly pricey, according to an informant who spoke to The Sun.

They intend to keep it lower key and simple with just a circle of close friends and family present, so the lavishness of the rock will outweigh how much they will spend on the big day itself.

Calvin has gained millions of dollars over the past 15 years by producing successful dance music, so money is really no object for him.

Vick was seen sporting her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May, following Calvin's proposal at his Ibiza property, Terra Masia, under a tree.

When the romance first started, a source informed MailOnline that "Calvin and Vick are captivated with one another.