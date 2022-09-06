While Doing His Parent And Uncle Duties, Scott Disick Talks About His Labor Day Weekend Recollections

The 39-year-old founder of the luxury business Talentless posted pictures from his Labor Day weekend with his niece North West, 9, son Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10. The family had a boat trip to finish the summer.

The long weekend around Labor Day was enjoyable! He added captions to the Instagram carousel of images. Nothing compares to fam bam.

Disick is seen guiding the boat in the pictures and assisting Penelope and Reign as they alternately take turns doing the same. As they spend their day on the lake, Penelope and North also take a sweet photo together while wearing life jackets.

Along with children Reign and Penelope, Disick also has a 12-year-old son named Mason with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, are stepchildren of the Poosh owner's husband, Travis Barker. Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who is Moakler's child from a prior relationship with the 49-year-old former boxer, became fight promoter Oscar De La Hoya, has a father figure in Barker.

Penelope made fun of her dad in a TikTok video that was posted on Saturday, saying that he is less knowledgeable about math than she is.

In the title of a TikTok video with Penelope and Scott gesturing to the popular audio recording, "I don't understand what's going on, and I just don't want to know," she wrote, "When I don't understand what is going on in math class and I return home, and my father knows less than what's happening on."

After spending a wonderful summer with family and friends, including a lovely pink-themed 10th birthday celebration, Penelope is back to studying.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner, 66, took it upon herself to dispel the claims by reacting to the news on Instagram after one outlet said that the Flip It Like Disick star had been banned from the family.