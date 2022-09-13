While Accepting The Prize For Best Lead Actor In A Limited Series, f-Bomb-Dropping Michael Keaton Made Headlines

In accepting the prize for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his work in Hulu's Dopesick, Michael Keaton enthusiastically assured his faithful followers, "I f-king love you." This line was cut from his acceptance speech.

The first actor to collect an award was Michael Keaton, who portrayed a doctor in an eight-part drama on the growth of the opiate problem, focusing on Purdue Pharma, the firm that created OxyContin.

The 71-year-old actor started his statement by saying that he used to play out TV scenes for his family.

He reflected on how his family would keep an eye on him from the outside.

They were never derogatory before, and they are not now. Not once have they been unsupportive. None of them ever looked down on it. Everyone there never made fun of me. In fact, they frequently requested that I play out situations for them.

He went on to express his gratitude to my extended family for never making me feel stupid, despite the fact that I had done the same thing on several occasions.

We've all gone through a lot of bad situations throughout the years, the Beetlejuice said to the naysayers. Some sceptics have been raised. There are many who have questioned my credentials. So, you know what? We're not jerks or anything. All these years I also had sincere believers to lean on when things were tough. Hell yes, I adore you.

Keaton's first appearance on TV, as Dopesick, hit close to home.

His nephew Michael died in 2016 following an accidental heroin and fentanyl addiction, as he had already recounted.

There were also nominations for Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), and Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy).

Keaton had won a SAG award for the same role earlier this year, but he had missed his acceptance speech because he had to use the restroom.