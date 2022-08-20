Which 2 Actors Nearly Donned The Blonde Wig Instead Of Miley Cyrus, According To The Casting Director Of 'Hannah Montana'

London produced a video on Wednesday to clarify that this was not the case after a TikTok video that claimed that Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda nearly landed the lead role began circulating.

London claimed in her TikTok that she was Miley Cyrus 's initial casting director for Hannah Montana and that she had also found her. Belinda, who is great, by the way, wasn't ever in the top three candidates for the role of Hannah, and I intended to let everyone know that.

The next scene in the video showed an image of a piece of paper with the date May 6, 2005, and Cyrus' name with the names of Taylor Momsen and Daniella Monet. According to London, the network tested almost 1,200 girls before settling on the final three actresses.

The casting director explained that the name "Chloe" that appeared next to each of the candidates was the first name of the lead character prior to Cyrus being cast.

Before they switched it to Miley Stewart, this was when her name was Chloe Stewart, according to London.

Momsen and Monet subsequently became the stars of their own television shows despite not being selected.

Before starting her alt-rock band, The Pretty Reckless, Momsen gained notoriety in 2007 for her role as Jenny Humphrey in The CW's Gossip Girl starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford.

On the Nickelodeon program Victorious, Monet co-starred as Trina Vega with Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, and Avan Jogia.

Hannah Montana followed Miley Stewart (Cyrus), a high school student, as she balanced family, friends, and school during the day and performed as a covert pop star by night. From 2006 through 2011, there were four seasons of the program.

The 29-year-old Cyrus posted on Twitter in March to mark the 16th "Hannah-vesary" of the Disney Channel program, saying, "16 years ago, when HM began, my life changed completely.