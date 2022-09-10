When The Voice Contestants Sing Her Songs, Gwen Stefani Discusses Her Feelings About It

Gwen Stefani is opening up about how she worries about situations where competitors make a copy of one of her songs while she is a coach on The Voice.

The Rich Girl singer revealed she appreciates when a candidate chooses to sing one of her songs during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday. But things can also become a little strange.

Although John Legend is rumored not to click his button whenever someone performs one of his songs, I feel really enthusiastic. And all we're really saying is, "John, you need to press your button." The 52-year-old Stefani added of her fellow coach, "They're doing your song." I suppose he becomes very analytical and simply becomes exhausted.

But others have done mine, she said. I can't specify when because it hasn't yet been released, but I do recall that during a season when I wasn't participating, someone covered the song "Cool," and Blake Shelton exclaimed, "Oh my god, they performed your song! It was a totally odd rendition of it, and it's fantastic." On the show, they perform covers all the time.

There's just one problem: I adore hearing them do it, but sometimes I feel like the lyrics are too intimate, and if they add all these fancy voice effects, I'll think, "Oh... That's really strange, she remarked. But she made it clear that she actually finds it attractive.

Through a TikTok video, Stefani confirmed her comeback to the program in May. Along with her husband Shelton, 46, and Legend, 43, Stefani can be seen singing along in the social media film to Mika's Grace Kelly. The post stated, "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this autumn.

Later on, the program revealed that Camila Cabello would be the fourth coach. For season 7 of The Voice in 2014, Stefani debuted as a coach. She first made an appearance the following season as a part-time advisor before returning as a coach for season 9.