When Sheree Zampino's Ex-Husband Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock, She Was As Astonished As Everyone Else

When Sheree Zampino witnessed her former Will Smith hit Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars, she herself was completely taken aback.

The 54-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said to Us Weekly on Monday that it was "one of those situations where I paused." The very first thing you do is seek to understand it right away. We didn't even really have time when it didn't actually make logical sense. I neglected to even address it.

The native New Yorker subsequently said that she still "couldn't make sense of it," but she believes that a public reconciliation between the 53-year-old Oscar winner and the 57-year-old comedian would be a "dramatic" spectacle.

She asked Us, "When Chris and Will can reconcile, recover in a public way, and offer compassion toward one another?" "Do you have any idea how many people that's going to liberate and assist? I, therefore, see a chance in it.

After the Academy Awards in March, Zampino—who was wedded to Smith from 1992 to 1995—celebrated her ex-significant husband's victory. She then posted on Instagram, "Congrats @willsmith - you are more than deserving!"

The reality actress, who is married to Smith and has a 29-year-old son named Trey, missed the event but afterward photographed with the Men in Black actor and his trophy, making fun of him as her new lover.

The King Richard star apologized to Rock in a protracted video posted on Instagram last month. The Philadelphian claimed that after the Oscars event, he had contacted the former SNL cast member, but Rock had declined to talk about it.

In the video, Smith said, "The word that got back is that he's not ready to communicate." And he'll extend his hand when he is. I shall thus apologize to you, Chris. I'm available to speak with you anytime you're prepared, and my behavior was inappropriate.