When She Shared A Topless Photo, Martha Stewart Shocked Her Followers

In a commercial for Green Mountain Coffee, Martha Stewart, 81, wearing nothing but a plain white smock. In the Instagram clip posted on Thursday, the entrepreneur was shown in her kitchen holding a cup of coffee while just donning the apron.

Hello there. She said to the camera, "I'm simply savoring the natural aroma of Pumpkin Spice. Nothing more, basically, but coffee from Green Mountain coffee roasters. Look at this; it's a work of beautiful nature, but not for me.

What can I say? We have a great deal in common.

She said, "My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee it's produced with natural tastes, which means they've torn away the artificial and left nothing except goodness."

Stewart's 1.7 million followers were eager to applaud the chef for her innovation and beautiful figure.

One supporter said, "Martha, you simply get progressively better." Another person added up, "Martha, you have amazing shoulders."

Fans did, however, give her some tips on her new kitchen attire, with one person telling her, "Martha, word of expert advice, don't cook bacon like that." The unmarried lifestyle guru has a history of displaying her supposedly youthful beauty in internet thirst traps.

In a conversation with the New York Times, Stewart shared her finest thirst-quenching advice, advising viewers to present their best selves and to be effortless.

To keep her young look, she also highlighted the value of skin care and minimally invasive surgeries. She claimed, "I have never undergone plastic surgery." You have every right to say that. I have no cuts on my face, neck, or back.

Additionally, she doesn't utilize filters to change how she looks in either her personal or professional TikTok videos.

The 80-year-old HGTV celebrity spoke up to the New York Times about her TikTok commercials with the cosmetics and skincare company Clé de Peau, which have revealed her beauty secrets to a younger audience.