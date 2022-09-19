When Russell Wilson Wears This Metallic Suit, Fans Can't Look Away

It's nothing out of the ordinary for NFL quarterback Russell Wilson to be in the news for any number of different reasons.

One of them was earlier this month when the Denver Broncos quarterback decided to extend his contract with the NFL team. According to reports from several news outlets, Wilson will receive a total of $245 million throughout his five-year contract with the Denver Broncos. This comes after Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March.

The outfit that Russell Wilson sported on September 12 before an NFL game has been cited as a more recent contributing factor to the fact that he has been a subject of discussion.

When Wilson was seen entering the Lumen Field stadium in Seattle, Washington, to play with the Broncos against his previous team, the Seattle Seahawks, he attracted the attention of the spectators. The concentrated man, who was 33 years old at the time, was shown making his way to the locker room while wearing a shiny turquoise suit an Instagram post.

The final score was 16-17 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks, while his team's victory was decided by a single point. In addition to the file being uploaded, Wilson also added the caption "003."

As photos of Wilson's suit and his demeanor as he entered the building circulated on social media blogs, many people asserted that the father-of-new two's look was a direct result of the enormous five-year contract that he recently signed.

I mean, if I stood to make 245, 000, 000 dollars, I'd be walking the same way, and those guys who label him a Simp may stay upset if they want to.

Others have mentioned that Wilson's costume looks like something out of the 1991 movie The Five Heartbeats. A commenter stated, "I ain't going to lie, it's giving 5 heartbeat vibes, but hey... do you, Russ... do you, my buddy!!!"