When Lip-Syncing With Her Mother, Kim Kardashian, In The Car, North West Becomes Camera-Shy

The 41-year-old star of the Kardashian family uploaded a sweet video of her, North, 9, and niece Penelope Disick singing along to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" on Thursday to Instagram.

The mother of four said, "Sing it, girls!" before turning the lens on North and Penelope, 10, who were sitting in the backseat and using a face-altering filter.

Although North first seemed to get into her act, she later requested that her mother stop filming. "Mom! Mom, kindly remove that! "As Kardashian continued to playfully giggle in the front, she said.

The film was just titled by Kardashian with the symbol for a microphone, and North got many accolades on the post's comment page. Chris Appleton, a famous hairstylist, replied, "Cute," and Sarah Howard, a chief content officer at Poosh, added, "Love these two — oh, and you, Kim."

Kardashian and ex-Kanye West have a girl named North as well as a daughter named Chicago, 4, sons named Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian has previously posted humorous exchanges with North on social media.

North interrupted her mother's demonstration of makeup in a video that was uploaded to Kardashian's Instagram Story in September of last year and questioned the reality star's voice tone.

Why do you speak in a unique way? North questioned while exaggerating her mother's online voice.

In May of last year, North called Kardashian out for "never" listening to Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License," despite the fact that she had been sporting some gear in honor of Rodrigo's debut studio album, Sour.

You guys, how adorable is Olivia Rodrigo? In the video, Kardashian exclaimed. You all are aware of my enthusiasm for "A driver's License."

"I do, yes. I constantly listen to it," Kardashian said, adding the phrase "NORTH!!!!!" to the video.

North said off-camera, "You never listen to it," in response to the statement.