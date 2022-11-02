When It Comes To Sexual Orientation, Emily Ratajkowski Has No Faith In Straight People

The model, who gave the impression of coming out as bisexual at the beginning of October, stated in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she believes everyone is probably sexually fluid.

She informed the magazine for a November 2022 cover story that she was interviewed for that she believes sexuality is on a sliding scale. But, in all honesty, I don't put much stock in straight individuals.

The 31-year-old actress and model Emily Ratajkowski responded to a question posed by another user on the video-sharing platform TikTok, which posed the following query: "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" by posting a video on TikTok one month ago.

As a response, the founder of Inamorata merely turned the camera on herself while she was sitting on a green velvet couch that looped around her living room.

My girlfriend came over, and while there, she asked me, "Bitch, have you seen the thing with the green couch?" According to what she told Harper's Bazaar, she was laughing at me because the green couch in my living room was so oversized.

I want to be allowed to play around with how I portray myself to the world without worrying about whether or not I'm a negative or good role model for other women. Duh. If you don't want me there, I have no interest in joining your club in the first place. It's all good!

In September, the author of My Body submitted a divorce petition to the court against her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. They are the parents of a son named Sylvester, who is one year old.

Ratajkowski is no longer romantically involved with DJ Orazio Rispo, with whom she was spotted making out in public in New York City around a month ago.

Despite the fact that she has moved on romantically, the Blurred Lines music video star told Harper's Bazaar that she harbors resentment for Bear-McClard, 41, who she claims cheated on her. Bear-McClard is accused of having an affair with the singer.