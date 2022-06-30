What we know about Depp's return to the role of Jack Sparrow

It looks like we'll be able to see Johnny Depp on the big screen again soon. What is known about the return of the actor to the role of Jack Sparrow?

Many tabloids write that Disney offered the once-disgraced actor to return to Pirates of the Caribbean and conclude a $300 million deal.

According to the Daily Mail, the star is already in talks. According to insiders, the studio is very interested in building a relationship with Depp.

"Company representatives contacted the actor prior to his trial with Amber Heard and asked if he would like to return for another pirate movie or two."

The sources said. Johnny Depp is in talks to star as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Treasures of the Lost Abyss and a Disney Plus spin-off series about the Black Pearl's captain's youth.

Insiders also claim that the producers have already prepared a draft version of the new part of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and hope that Depp will be able to understand, forgive and play the role of a cult character.

Note that earlier, People managed to talk with one of the former producers of Disney, who, on condition of anonymity, said:

"After the verdict is out, I'm pretty sure Pirates will be rebooted, and Johnny will be back as Captain Jack Sparrow. Just because a movie like this has huge box office potential, plus this Disney character is already deeply ingrained in pop culture."

In a previous post, Johnny Depp may offer a record fee for a return to the role of Jack Sparrow According to some reports, Disney is ready to offer the actor $ 300 million for a recovery to the Pirates of the Caribbean project.

After Amber Heard accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence, the actor's career went downhill. Depp also dropped out of the cast of the Caribbean franchise.

Recall that in 2018, Disney excluded Johnny Depp from the franchise. The reason was a loud scandal caused by allegations of violence by the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard.