What does the wedding dress of 43-Year-old Kourtney Kardashian look like. A month ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ran off the Grammys red carpet to have a joke wedding in Las Vegas. First, they were married by the disguised Elvis Presley. Now, the lovers have officially become husband and wife - on Monday; they went to court, where their relationship was legalized. On May 16, Courtney shared the first footage of the event on her blog.

"Until death does us part," Kardashian captioned the photo series. Usually, for a formal ceremony, brides choose more traditional outfits. However, Courtney still opted for a white mini from Dolce & Gabanna with a deep neckline and embroidery under the bust. The only thing in this outfit that reminded me of the status of the bride was a white veil.

The lovers posed with their loved ones in one of the frames, who supported them on an important day. Travis Barker called his father Randy, and Kourtney Kardashian called his grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. Internet users congratulated the lovers on their wedding.

By the way, already now, many insiders insist that the second ceremony will not be the last. Courtney and Travis are going to have a lavish wedding celebration in Italy. "It will happen very soon. Details set. The whole family, including their children, is extremely excited," the sources emphasized in an interview with People reporters.

Barker proposed to Kardashian last October in front of his favorite location, the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. in Montecito, California. This special moment was filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians. The drummer shocked the reality star with a large diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.