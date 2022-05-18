What do we know about the bride, Nadia Ferreira, of Marc Anthony

In the early 2000s, shortly after breaking up with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez began dating singer Marc Anthony . Almost at the very beginning of the relationship, he proposed to J. Lo, giving him a luxurious ring with a diamond of 8.5 carats worth $ 4 million. The couple got married in 2004, and in February 2008, Lopez gave birth to twins - son Max and daughter Emma. Unfortunately, in 2011, the stars announced their separation.

But the ex-spouses have been living their lives for a long time. In early April, 17 years later, Bennifer is planning a wedding again.

After 17 years, to the delight of all fans, Bennifer is back together and getting married! The other day, the paparazzi filmed the singer with an impressive gemstone on that very finger. The journalists immediately decided that Jennifer and Ben got engaged secretly from everyone. And yesterday, May 13, 53-year-old Marc Anthony proposed to his beloved, 23-year-old model Nadia Ferreira. The girl herself shared the good news on social networks by posting a picture of the engagement ring.

Nadia Ferreira was born on May 10, 1999, in Paraguay. Last year, she represented her country at Miss Universe 2021 and placed second. By the way, the singer's first wife, Dayana Torres, won this competition in 1993. Ferreira is a fairly successful model: she appeared on the pages of many glossy magazines.

Since the age of 15, Nadia has been working on television; she is also known for her activist work. Ferreira holds one of the management positions in a company that provides support to women who have experienced domestic violence. The model also helps the first lady of Paraguay by participating in various social programs. And yet Ferreira is a polyglot. The girl is fluent in English, Portuguese, Spanish, and her native Guarani.