Waka Flocka Surprised His Stepdaughter Charlie Rivera With A Mercedes On Her Birthday

Waka Flocka has been proven to be a great stepdad to his stepdaughter Charlie Rivera and fans have seen their growing bond over the last few years. The family appears on the reality show "Waka and Tammy". Charlie is originally the daughter of Tammy Rivera and Brian Williams. The two have a beautiful father-daughter relationship that fans adore.

On July 1, the pair showed that their bond was exceptionally wonderful when Flocka got Charlie an expensive vehicle for her birthday. At first, he had pranked her to believe that he had gotten her a small vehicle. In the now-deleted Instagram story, Charlie was seen embracing her stepdad while looking at the vehicle and talking to her mother. In the second half of the clip, Flocka is seen leading his daughter to the real surprise with her eyes covered. The Mercedes was in a beautiful silver color.

The recording ended with Charlie overcome with emotion, covering her face as she went to check out her new vehicle. As the Instagram video got a lot of attention, fans were so happy that Flocka had continued to be in his stepdaughter's life even though he was not with her mother Tammy anymore. Fans appreciated him for raising Charlie as if she was his child and not letting his relationship with Tammy impact his relationship with Charlie.

People were also very happy with how Charlie has been raised, praising her parents for such a beautiful humble daughter. The reaction that she had given to receiving the smart car was adorable and fans were appreciative of her humble nature and her sense of humor after the prank gift.

Flocka had also wished Charlie a sweet birthday wish on his Instagram. The picture was one of the two of them when Charlie had been younger and the caption was "My baby officially 17 today. Charlie already like i’m moving out condo in buckhead, car, businesses, and her new life lol y’all know me i’m like pump ya breaks lil lady you ain’t 25 yet. Happy birthday my angel face daughter!!!"

Tammy had also wished her daughter using a compilation video with the caption "Y’all help me wish the love of my life, my baby @tammiesangel a Happy 17th birthday! Can’t believe I have a 17-year-old child." Charlie is a beautiful daughter and her parents clearly love her a lot.