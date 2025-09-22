Vivica A Fox Shares Her Glamorous Nashville Weekend And Yummy Dinner

Instagram/@msvfox

That weekend could not have been any more glamorous for Vivica A Fox, as she attended the Women’s Expo and dined at a promenade restaurant. Having gifted a jubilant account of the trip replete with mentions of glamorous attire and good vibes, her retelling met with roaring applause and adoration.

Having made sure that everyone knew of the seriously lovely weekend she had in Music City, there is no doubt that Vivica truly is living the life. The actress and businesswoman then proceeded with a lively recap of all the fun enjoyed in Nashville at the U.W. Expo, while also giving a shoutout to the tasty dinner over at The Twelve Thirty Club, a very popular venue.

Then came yet another of those infamous classic Vivica moments: energy rippling, gratitude flowing, and high fashion to match. She proceeded to name every piece of her ensemble, starting with her feather-trimmed sweater by Cinq à Sept, right down to her iconic pair of Christian Louboutins. An enormous thank you was sent to makeup artist and photographer Regina Trawick, who shot all the glamour. Hers was a caption full of her classic hashtags, such as #LifeIsGood, #GurlPower, #MyGrindDontStop, all perfectly describing her boss-mentality.

Mayhem broke loose in the comment section as soon as she posted, erupting into a virtual celebration of the star rather than occasioning comments for a regular-ass post. One fan pronounced simply, “Legendary, We Love you Vivica,” which seemed to also be the exact sentiment of everyone else in the comment section. Yet another adoring fan made special mention of her endurance: “FOREVER a Lady!!! And that Brunch looks DELICIOUS too.” That really took the level of appreciation for her class and that scrumptious food higher.

The local’s comment really gave pride to Nashville: “Yasss sis! My hometown! Nashville/ Cashville STANDUP! #southernhospitality.” This single comment pretty much sums up how her visit was received by the locals in celebration of their city’s charm. Another fan gave props to her fashion, declaring, “Ms. FOXYYY serves us the looks EVERYTIME.”

There were warm complimentary remarks. “Good morning beautiful, I hope you have a blessed day,” is just one of those that describe the kind and supportive network she has built around herself. Marketed Candy Ice Jewelry, which was mentioned in the post, replied, “Style, beauty, and Southern charm,” basically summing up the whole weekend vibe. Another user kept on with the praise: “nice beautiful photo good morning Mrs vivica a fox my queen you are looking absolutely amazing brilliant gorgeous and incredible fabulous like always I love your beautiful boots.” You could almost feel the excitement.

Oh, and those lucky ones who really did get to see her while she was here had some comments to share as well. Juicy, “Beautiful!!! It was great seeing you!!” comments were soon added to the hordes of digital chatter. Also, good morning to my beautiful auntie!

Nothing then says more of her lasting influence and tangible relevance with her audience than that post of Vivica A Fox: Radical by itself, it erupted into a communal experience of joy, fashion, and Southern hospitality. The ability to channel high glam into humble thrill and back is what, essentially, keeps her thriving. Dawn till dusk is long gone; that good energy emanating from that Nashville trip is alive and well.