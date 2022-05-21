Virgil Abloh's Wife Shannon Abloh, To Be CEO Of The Late Designer's Foundation

Virgil Abloh 's Wife To Be CEO Of The Late Designer's Foundation. The widow of fashion designer Virgil Abloh Shannon will take over as managing director and CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities. This is reported by Hypebeast.

The wife of the designer, who died in November last year from an angiosarcoma of the heart, will continue to develop the Abloh Foundation. She is going to continue her husband's ideas and support his legacy. Virgil Abloh Securities' interests include art, architecture, creative arts, industrial design, fashion, film, writing, and philanthropy.

As a new direction for the development of the foundation, a philanthropic institution will be opened, which will be responsible for popularizing the teachings and philosophy of Virgil Abloh. It is expected that this will make it easier for young people to achieve equality, explore new things and realize their talents. Shannon Abloh will officially take office this summer.

Earlier, It was reported that Tom Ford was leaving the post of chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Designer Tom Ford will step down as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. It is reported by Vogue Business.

His term of office will end on May 31, 2022. For the summer, the fashion designer will remain in an advisory role while the Council looks for a new chairman. The seat on the Board of Directors for Tom Ford will remain in the future. The fashion designer added that during the pandemic, fashion industry figures had to invent new ways of working, both in creating collections and communicating with consumers.