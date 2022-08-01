Villain of the Movie 'The Little Mermaid', Star Pat Carroll Dead At Age 95

Villains in movies are sometimes even better than the stereotypical heroes. While many may disagree with that statement, no one can deny that a good villain is a reason that any film may succeed or fail. And Disney has always made the best villains from the beginning.

‘The Little Mermaid’ was a much-loved animated movie in its time. With a typical Disney princess story and a love interest, it was something that made kids all around the world fantasize about being a mermaid. The film was so many years ago yet it remains a classic.

Every villain must come to an end. And so must every life. The villain in ‘The Little Mermaid’ named Ursula was played by Pat Carroll. Reports have emerged of Pat passing away at the age of 95, deeply grieving the hearts of those who loved her.

The role had been important for her as it gave her the recognition she deserved as a voice actor. The actress was famous in her time with tons of shows performed and even an Emmy won.

The reports state that she passed away due to complications brought by pneumonia. The actress died a peaceful death in her family home. She passed away in Massachusetts in Cape Cod and was surrounded by her loving family when she went.

The news has been confirmed by her daughter Kerry Karsian who just gave a statement yesterday. Pat may have passed but her legacy continues to thrive as she’s left behind two beautiful and talented daughters Kerry and Tara.

Carroll had just performed as Ursula in the 2020 show “ The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”. Ursula was all set to partake in the new live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ however since she has passed, her role will be passed onto Melissa McCarthy. Melissa is a comedian and is loved widely for her sense of humor.

The legacy that Pat leaves behind is unfathomable. While she may not be here, her voice and acting will remain in the hearts of her fans. She’s an incredibly talented woman and will be missed by those that loved her.