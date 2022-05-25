Victoria Beckham Reveals the Secret to a Happy 23-Year Marriage to David Beckham . Victoria Beckham and her husband David are no doubt looking forward to this summer as they celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. In a recent candid interview, the pop star-turned-fashion designer touched on the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage.

The couple met in 1997 when David was Manchester United's top player, and Victoria was one of the Spice Girls. They quickly became one of the most popular couples in the world and got married in less than two years. Since then, they have become the parents of four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. As the designer says, the secret to their happy marriage comes down to the fact that "we respect each other so much ." "David is an incredible father and husband, and he is very supportive of my work. We are really good partners," emphasizes Victoria. A few years ago, she also discussed her marriage with reporters:

Despite being married for over two decades, Mrs. Beckham has been slow to advise her eldest son, Brooklyn, and his young wife, Nicola Peltz. "Klaudia and Nelson Peltz have also been married for a long time, so Brooklyn and Nicola have both seen them grow up. We are all here to support them," Victoria explains.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married on April 9 at the incredible Peltz family mansion in Florida. The ceremony was attended by Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and Victoria's Spice Girls colleagues Mel B and Mel C.